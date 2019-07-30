The S.C. House District 84 primary election kicked off Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Voter turnout has so far been light.
Five Republicans — Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett and Melissa Oremus — are seeking the House seat. No Democrats filed for the special election.
Anderson, Padgett and Oremus are small-business owners. Feagin is a current Aiken County Council member. Gunter is retired and a self-described conservative senior citizen.
District 84 stretches between Aiken and eastern North Augusta, going south past Jackson. The district, previously represented by state Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater, is entirely in Aiken County. Young died in May.
Only residents of District 84 can vote in the primary. A runoff, if needed, is set for Aug. 13.
9:05 p.m.
The race for the S.C. House District 84 seat is headed for a runoff between Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett.
With all the precincts reporting, Oremus received 699 votes (30.9 percent) and Padgett received 528 votes (23.3 percent).
8:36 p.m.
With 87 percent of precincts reporting, Oremus is leading with 674 votes. Padgett has 518, Anderson has 454, Feagin has 414 and Gunter has 129.
8:20 p.m.
With 16 of 28 precincts reporting, Anderson has 331 votes, Oremus has 320, Padgett has 272, Feagin has 264 and Gunter has 92.
8:16 p.m.
With 31 percent of precincts reporting, Cody Anderson is in the lead with 194 votes. Melissa Oremus has 152, Danny Feagin has 133, Alvin Padgett has 126 and Ralph Gunter has 58.
7 p.m.
Polls have closed.
4 p.m.
At Silver Bluff High School, Precinct 61, a total 48 people have voted.
It's been a slow day, polling staff say. But that's not much of a surprise, they say, because it's a primary.
3:40 p.m.
In Jackson, at Precinct 17, 149 people have voted. More are streaming in.
One polling staffer says Jackson usually has good election turnout.
2:55 p.m.
Oremus, standing outside the Aiken County Career Center, sign in hand, says she's excited "for the people's voices to be heard."
She says she's the right person to shake things up in Columbia. And she also notes the low voter turnout throughout the district.
1:45 p.m.
Gunter — who has described political insiders as "butt lickers" — says he's "feeling good" about his primary chances. If turnout stays low, he says, he stands a solid chance of winning.
"The people that know me, know me."
12:20 p.m.
Feagin is confident: "Yes, sir. I feel good about it. I've had a lot of positive feedback."
He says he's going to go vote soon.
Noon
Polls close in seven hours.
11:30 a.m.
Padgett says he and his team have spent the morning out and about campaigning.
They're taking a break now, but they'll be out again this afternoon, he explains.
11:20 a.m.
A total 66 people have voted at Aiken Technical College, Precinct 71.
One polling staffer describes the flow of voters as steady.
"Not a lot, but steady," she says.
11:15 a.m.
Anderson says he's "feeling great."
"We have a tremendous amount of support," he said, waving a sign along Jefferson Davis Highway. "We ran a clean race, I couldn't be happier."
11:10 a.m.
At the Aiken County Career Center along Jefferson Davis Highway, 66 people have voted. That's Precinct 51.
"We're pulling them in," one staffer says, laughing. He later notes voters are coming in pairs and triplets.
10:55 a.m.
Clearwater Elementary School, representing precincts 12 and 49, has seen a total 47 voters.
10:35 a.m.
Twenty-one people have voted at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, Precinct 7.
That's about 2.3 percent, according to polling staff.
10:20 a.m.
No one has voted in Precinct 10. Polls have been open for more than three hours.
7 a.m.
Polls open. It's primary day.