Local residents will see a new face on Aiken City Council with the election of Kay Biermann Brohl on Tuesday.
In City Council District 3 race, Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, beat John Brecht, a Democrat.
Brohl had 568 votes, and Brecht had 331 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening.
In Aiken, voters selected the city's next mayor as well as two representatives on City Council.
Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, who ran unopposed for mayor, garnered 1,784 votes. There were 125 write-in votes for mayor.
City Council member and Mayor Pro Tempore Gail Diggs, a Democrat, won reelection in District 1. She faced political newcomer Jeremy Stevens, a Republican.
Diggs had 390 votes, and Stevens had 59 votes, according to unofficial vote totals.
The current City Council member representing the third district, Republican Dick Dewar, earlier this year announced he was not seeking reelection.
Voter turnout within Aiken County was slow but steady for election day. In total, turnout for the those voting in the city of Aiken was 9.23%.
There were not any reported issues with the new voting machines being used this election, said Cynthia Holland, Aiken County registration and elections director, on Tuesday morning.
Local municipal elections
Local seats also are up for grabs in Burnettown, Monetta, Perry, Salley and Wagener.
In Burnettown, incumbents James McIntosh and Hector Rodriguez are the two candidates for the two open town council seats.
Incumbent Charles McCormick is the only candidate for mayor in Monetta.
Also in Monetta, incumbent Jeffrey McKay is the lone candidate who filed to seek a seat on town council, but two positions are open.
In mid-October, Jerry Martin notified the Aiken County Registration and Elections office that he intended to run for a seat on town council as a write-in candidate.
Shannon Christofferson and incumbent Tony E. Thompson Sr. are the candidates for Seat 3 on town council in Perry.
Incumbent Jenell Gilbert is the only candidate who filed to seek Seat 4 on town council in Perry.
In Salley, incumbent Nathan R. “Bob” Salley is running unopposed for mayor.
Incumbent Marion Milhouse Jr. and Rhonda Poole are vying for Seat 2 on Salley’s town council.
The candidates for Seat 4 on Salley’s town council are Cassandra Hicks Brown, LaDonna Hall and Leah Shackleford.
In Wagener, George Cowboy Day, Jennie Marshall, Kelvin Mitchell, incumbent George Smith and incumbent Ann McLaurin Widener are the candidates for the two seats open on town council.
Staff writers Colin Demarest and Dede Biles contributed to this report.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.