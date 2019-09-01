LiftMaster will return in 2020 as the title sponsor for the $50,000 Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
“We are very excited LiftMaster is back with us for the 2020 Aiken showcase,” said Phillip Dutton, an Olympic medal-winning rider who is the chairman of the Grand-Prix Eventing showcase’s organizing committee. “The success of the inaugural showcase (in 2019) would not have been possible without their support, and we are thrilled LiftMaster has returned and shares our vision for the future of the event.”
LiftMaster is a brand of residential garage door openers, commercial door operators and gate access systems.
The 2020 Grand-Prix Eventing showcase is scheduled for Feb. 28 and 29.
Dutton was a member of Australia’s gold medal winning Olympic three-day eventing team in 1996 and 2000. While riding for the United States in 2016, he won an individual Olympic bronze medal on a gelding named Mighty Nice.
The 2019 Grand-Prix Eventing showcase was held March 1 and 2.
Liz Halliday-Sharp and her mount, the gelding Fernhill by Night, finished first with a score of 28.70.
Aiken resident Doug Payne and his mount, the gelding Vandiver, were the runner-ups with a score of 30.80.
Dutton and the gelding Fernhill Singapore finished 11th with a score of 38.40.
Dutton received a Key to the City from Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
Dutton and his wife, Evie, own Red Oak Farm in Aiken, and Dutton trains in Aiken during the winter.
“The Key to the City is something that we hold in high regard and we reserve for special occasions and special people,” Osbon said. “We are excited that Phillip has made Aiken his winter home. He is such a remarkable ambassador for us and the local equestrian community throughout the world.”