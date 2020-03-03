A Lexington man is facing several charges after reportedly kidnapping a woman and her two children in an Aiken apartment while armed with a gun Sunday.
Tyree Maurice Penn, 24, of Lexington was charged with kidnapping, public disorderly conduct, giving false information to law enforcement, second degree domestic violence, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting firearms arm at a person, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, sale or delivery of a pistol, first degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to a reported disturbance at an Aiken residence Sunday, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
On the way to the scene, dispatch received a call stating a man was fighting the caller's daughter while armed with a gun.
On scene, a downstairs neighbor reported hearing a commotion upstairs and when she went to tell them to keep it down, the suspect opened the door and pointed a gun at her, the report states.
The occupants in the apartment downstairs confirmed with police that a woman was being held inside the apartment with her two children by the suspect allegedly armed with a gun.
The suspect was also identified as the victim's ex-boyfriend, the report states.
After multiple attempts to force entry into the apartment, police observed the door was barricaded.
The door was eventually opened by the victim, allowing her to escape with her two children.
After entering the residence, the police found the suspect in the apartment's back bedroom hiding underneath a comforter with a loaded black pistol, the report states.
While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, the suspect refused to identify himself.
During a search, police located an I.D. card belonging to another person in the suspect's pocket.
The suspect reportedly told officers he was the individual on the I.D. card stating they "had the wrong guy," the report states.
The victim later confirmed the suspect's identity.
The victim further reported the suspect forced his way into the home after knocking on the residence's front door.
The suspect took both the victim's and her son's phones away to prevent them from calling 911, the victim reported.
Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect began trying to escape the home and threatened to kill the victim and her children, the victim reported to police.
Penn was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday.
Penn also has holds for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the West Columbia Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Office and for the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.