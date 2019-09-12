In response to Ms. Johnson's letter published Aug. 30: Church and state should be separate, nowhere in the founding of our country is this belief presented. Everyone who takes the time to read the Constitution, Bill of Rights and any other documents will find that nowhere does it state that church and state should be separated. The exact phrase did not appear until 1947 when the Supreme Court decided to misinterpret eight words out of a 233-word letter that Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1801. This is our same Supreme Court that confirmed that slaves were property, not people.
The First Amendment reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;..." The wording clearly says that Congress cannot set up a national denomination, nor prohibit the free exercise of religion. Religious liberty (no quotes warranted) is what both sides call this nowadays. As this is the First Amendment, it is obvious this nation is founded on citizens being able to follow their religion without government infringing on this right.
Also, nothing in the First Amendment prohibits government from supporting religion(s). In fact, nine of the 13 colonies had established churches when America was founded. Our founding was influenced by Christian moral truths and virtually everyone of the Founding Fathers has quotes about God and our country.
Separation of church and state is a made-up phrase put in place by a single Supreme Court justice with an agenda against religion. He has succeeded in misinforming the public long after his passing. This is a fascinating story to read about. Everyone, please do research on your own and don't believe what you hear.
George Mann
Aiken