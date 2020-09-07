As an early member of the Aiken Bicycle Club, I was pleased to see Landon Stamper’s item titled “Aiken Bicycle Club keeps on riding around county” in the Sunday, Sept. 6, edition of the paper. I have many fond memories from my years in the club, and I am happy to see that it still flourishes.
I have only one correction to the article. The club was founded in 1980 (not the late 1980s) by Bill Young and a dozen or so local riders. Bill served as the first president in 1981. The ride schedule was much the same as today. Annual events included a 100+ mile ride to the beach (usually Hunting Island State Park), a 70-mile ride to Columbia to watch a Minor League Baseball game, a century ride within Aiken County, a New Year’s Day ride to Aiken State Park and, of course, there were the parties.
Doug Walker
3rd ABC President (1983)
Alice Walker
5th ABC President (1985)