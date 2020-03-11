As winter turns to spring and the days grow longer, Christians around the world take time to reflect on their lives during the season of Lent leading to Easter.
In Aiken, nearly 100 Christians of different denominations came together Wednesday for the second Lenten Luncheon at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon, the senior pastor at St. John's United Methodist Church, delivered the message, and Catherine Stapleton Nance, St. John's director of music ministries, sang “Blessings,” with the theme that trials could be blessings in disguise.
“The word Lent comes from length, to make longer. The Lenten season is a time for us to take a longer look at ourselves,” McClendon said. “It's a time for us to ponder things and face our own temptations like Jesus did in the wilderness.”
With concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, social distancing has become a popular topic, but caring for others should remain a priority.
“One the big temptations nowadays is to have social distancing, to be separate and to avoid one another, but actually, we need to be closer and look out for our neighbors,” McClendon said. “I know we need to take precautions – and I'm all for that. At the same time, I know we've got people in the hospital, and I'm going to go see them. It doesn't matter how many masks or gowns or gloves I need to put on. It's what we do. It's something we all should do, not just clergy.”
Everyone needs to look at the “common humanity,” McClendon said.
“We need to value each other,” he said. “We're all at the same table. It's God's table. It's not our table. It's not each individual denomination's table. In our country where there is a lot of divisiveness, it's important to remember our common humanity.”
McClendon illustrated his point with a saying that maintains everyone in the South is a Baptist.
“A Methodist is a Baptist who can read. A Presbyterian is a Baptist who went to college. A Lutheran is a Baptist who has a master's degree. And an Episcopalian is a Baptist whose deals all worked out,” he said.
The schedule for the remaining Lenten Luncheons in the series is as follows:
• March 18 with the program presented by First Presbyterian Church and Friendship Baptist Church
• March 25 with the program presented by Aiken First Baptist Church and Aiken Second Baptist Church
• April 1 with the program presented by St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
The lunches are free and begin at noon. All of the lunches will be in the gym at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church at 125 Pendleton St. S.W.