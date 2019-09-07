The lines were long for the lemonade stands Saturday on the second and final day of the 43rd Aiken's Makin' craft show along the parkways on Park Avenue.
And with good reason: By mid-morning, temperatures already were flirting with the low 90s with the high expected to be near 100.
While sipping their lemonades, shoppers munched on corn dogs while browsing booth after booth of jewelry, art, clothing, wood carvings, soaps and other handcrafted items.
Amber Davis, a co-chair for Aiken's Makin' who works at Trinity Hospice of Aiken, said this year's event featured around 100 vendors with about 30% of them being new to the show.
“The event has gone really well this year. It's been hot, but overall, it's a really good crowd,” Davis said. “Most vendors are reporting that yesterday was really good numbers. They felt like maybe the crowd was a little bit down compared to years past, but as far as money being spent, they were very happy with yesterday.”
Theressa Hamm, a weaver and artist from Jackson, sat on a stool in her booth hand weaving a basket for her business, Creatively Woven. She works in rattan and also white oak when she can find a tree and has been weaving since 1991.
“The crowds have been nice,” said Hamm, who was at Aiken's Makin'. “The food vendors are varied, and they have nice porta-potties.”