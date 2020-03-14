A pedestrian was killed in a crash late Friday night near the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Chanel Sherman, 34, of Leesville was hit by a 2006 Ford F-150 as she was walking in the middle of Columbia Highway North close to May Royal Drive, according to respective reports from the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Both the truck and Sherman were headed north around 11:10 p.m., Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables corroborated that timeline Saturday morning.
Sherman died on scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
The driver was the only person in the truck, was wearing a seat belt, Tidwell reported, and was not hurt in the crash.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Ables noted.