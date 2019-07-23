The U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup wing has published an updated organization chart, enshrining leadership changes announced weeks ago.

The new chart, posted Friday, includes William "Ike" White at the very top and Todd Shrader in the spot directly below.

White earlier this year was named the senior adviser to the under secretary for science overseeing the DOE Office of Environmental Management.

Shrader was named the principal deputy assistant secretary for Environmental Management, the Savannah River Site landlord.

Prior to his shift to remediation, White was the National Nuclear Security Administration's chief of staff and associate principal deputy administrator, a senior post. NNSA leader Lisa Gordon-Hagerty in June said White's move was a win for the Energy Department as a whole.

"He's well-suited for anything that the department has to offer," Gordon-Hagerty said in an interview with the Aiken Standard. "Ike is a very special person."

Shrader was the manager of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant Carlsbad Field Office in New Mexico.

Both men serve as replacements — and, more or less, are internal promotions.

White fills the void created by the sudden departure last month of Anne Marie White, and Shrader assumes a job previously held by Mark Gilbertson, who was set to become the director of the DOE's National Laboratory Operations Board, according to a personnel announcement reviewed by the Aiken Standard.

William "Ike" White and Anne Marie White are not related.

Environmental Management, established in 1989, is tasked with cleaning up the nation's legacy from the Cold War and other government-sponsored energy research. At SRS, that includes processing millions of gallons of radioactive liquid waste.