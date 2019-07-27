Applications are open to become a member of Leadership Aiken County, a comprehensive program designed to identify, develop and motivate new leadership for the Aiken County community.
Members are chosen through a competitive selection process and undergo intensive team-building activities and exposure to local issues, regional resources and various county leaders.
Leadership Aiken County is a nonprofit leadership program that was established in 1981.
According to a press release, participants in this program learn more about the critical issues of the community than many lifelong residents.
Training for the program begins with a mandatory three-day overnight retreat at Camp Gravatt. This will include five mandatory assignments, a class project and committee participation.
For nine months, September though June, the group meets for day-long (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) sessions each month to explore issues, problems and opportunities facing Aiken County today and in the future.
Candidates should be residents of Aiken County and/or employed in Aiken County. The class size is limited, and notice of acceptance will be mailed and emailed in late August this year.
In the acceptance notification, information will be provided about a welcome reception to be held prior to the class retreat.
For consideration in the 2019-2020 Leadership Aiken County Program, a completed application must be received no later than Aug. 1. Applications are available online at leadershipaikencounty.com.
Applications can be mailed to Leadership Aiken County, c/o Eric and Allison Brinkley, P.O. Box 3686 Aiken, S.C. 29802.
Incomplete applications will not be considered.