As the law enforcement operation targeting speeders comes to an end, agencies met Thursday at the Augusta I-20 Welcome Center to share statistics and awareness on the dangers of speeding.
For the past three years, Operation Southern Shield has been an effort by law enforcement agencies spanning five states – South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee – to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions.
The operation has taken place on the third week of July for the past three years during the peak of summer's travel season.
Although this year's number of speeding citations in South Carolina will not be available until next week, Capt. Russell Wilson, special programs manager with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, said as of midnight, Wednesday night, 506 people died on South Carolina roadways this year, compared to 542 deaths of the same time last year.
Wilson also said since Operation Southern Shield's start in 2017, South Carolina has seen a 9% reduction in speed-related fatalities.
“A reduction? Yes, but one life lost is one life too many,” Wilson said. "This reduction shows efforts that are being made to save lives."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 9,700 lives were lost in 2017, a 6% decrease from 2016
Sandy Richardson, NHTSA regional program administrator, said of the traffic related fatalities in 2017, 87% occurred on non-interstate roads where the speed limit was 55 mph or less.
A major goal of Operation Southern Shield is to reach a target goal of zero traffic fatalities.
"It's so common that speeding is the root cause for far to many collisions and fatalities, South Carolina Highway Patrol Capt. Judd Jones said. "Our goal is to get people to think about their driving so they can slow down before it costs them a citation or even a traffic collision."