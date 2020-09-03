State law enforcement officers are partnering with police from neighboring Southeastern states and local agencies to place a strong emphasis on the dangers of driving under the influence and other unsafe driving behaviors during the long Labor Day weekend.
The holiday weekend, from Sept. 4 to 7 this year, is usually met with heavy travel as families take one last summer trip.
In the weeks leading up to Labor Day, state and local law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to crack down on drunken driving and reduce DUI-related traffic deaths in South Carolina as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“Labor Day is typically a busy time on our roads, especially around arteries leading to our beaches and lakes,” said Robert Woods IV, acting director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “Our Highway Patrol troopers and State Transport Police officers will be working with our partners in law enforcement this weekend to prevent collisions and fatalities, but we need the public’s help to ensure a safe end to summer travel."
For state law enforcement, Labor Day represents the end of the "100 Deadly Days of Summer," a period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when state troopers see a rise in accidents due to more people traveling on the roads during the summer months.
South Carolina reported 972 crashes during last year's Labor Day period, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said.
Out of those collisions there were 433 injuries with 16 being fatal. One fatality was reported in the Aiken County area.
In 2018, the state saw 993 collisions, resulting in 476 injuries during the Labor Day weekend period.
Of those collisions, 16 were fatal with two fatalities reported in the Aiken County area, Tidwell said.
Overall highway fatalities in South Carolina have fallen this year compared to 2019. There have been 614 people killed on S.C. roadways this year compared to 644 at this time in 2019, Highway Patrol reports.
Col. Chris Williamson with the Highway Patrol advises that being a defensive driver and staying alert for impaired drivers could have a significant impact on roadway safety this holiday.
“Motorists should follow the posted speed limits; avoid aggressive driving behaviors such as weaving in and out of lanes or tailgating; and avoid distractions behind the wheel," Williamson said. "Always designate a sober driver and call *HP to report suspected drunk drivers. Signs of impaired driving can include: driving too fast or too slowly; driving erratically, weaving in and out of lanes; crossing the center line or briefly drifting off the roadway."
In an effort to promote safe driving on South Carolina's roadways this Labor Day weekend, Tidwell urges drivers to take the following precautions before traveling:
- Check your vehicle fluids including engine oil and windshield wiper fluid.
- Check your car's tire press and tread depth.
- Try to travel with a spare tire and all of the necessary tools to change it including a jack and four-way wrench.
- Make sure your phones are fully charged in case of an emergency.
- Pack food, snacks and water.
- Ensure that to get adequate sleep the night before if you are traveling. Fatigued drivers should pull over at rest areas or switch drivers.