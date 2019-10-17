The suspect in a deadly August shooting on Laurens Street was denied bond Thursday morning.

Dae'kwon Jaheem Simmons, 18, of Aiken, allegedly shot and killed Larry Swearingen, 42, of Aiken, on Aug. 6.

Simmons was 17 at the time of the crime.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied bond for Simmons, stating he is a threat to the community.

Police, including officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, responded to the Laurens Street scene around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation between Simmons and Swearingen as they were walking along Laurens Street, said Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety.

Simmons allegedly shot Swearingen in front of the victim's wife and daughter and fled the scene.

Swearingen was later pronounced dead after receiving treatment for his injuries at Augusta University Medical Center.

Simmons surrendered himself to officers at ADPS Headquarters on Beaufort Street on Aug. 12.

Simmons is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Simmons can renew a motion for bond in four months.