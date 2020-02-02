The City of Aiken has discovered that people are disposing plastic bags of dog poop by tossing them over the side of the Laurens Street bridge – and the consequences could extend far beyond a litter problem.
"First things first, obviously, dog owners need to clean up after their pets," Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Friday.
The City's Engineering and Utilities Department shared a post on Facebook about all the bags of dog feces that had been discovered on the side of the bridge and down on the railroad tracks below. Disposing of waste in such a way is illegal and can have a negative impact on the environment – including Aiken's groundwater supply.
"Waste such as that can get into the stormwater system, and that is not very good," Bedenbaugh said. "DHEC does not like that sort of waste ... it could ultimately get into the groundwater system."
City of Aiken Stormwater Supervisor Susan Yates said some people who litter with dog poop bags might not realize stormwater doesn't get treated – it goes directly into natural bodies of water, which can cause a pollution problem if pet feces aren't disposed of properly.
"When people throw their poop bags out into the environment, it will end up going into storm drain systems," Yates said. "They go directly into creeks, rivers and streams, and then the ocean ... When you're littering, not picking up your dog poop, it can really have a pretty big impact on the environment."
Bedenbaugh said the area where the bags are being disposed of runs off into the Sand River. The amount of plastic bags and bacteria from the feces could impact everywhere the storm water drains into, such as Horse Creek, the Savannah River and other bodies of water.
"The goal is to prevent any unnecessary animal waste like that from getting into the groundwater," Bedenbaugh said. "Ultimately, it's impossible to stop all of it, but we'd like to limit it as much as possible from draining into the water system."
Yates said DHEC puts out a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), a regulation under the Clean Water Act that defines the maximum amount of pollutants a water system can withstand while still meeting water quality standards.
The Sand River area, according to Yates, is already impaired with high levels of E. coli.
"Since you've got that impairment, having pet waste going into streams or into the storm drain system can be a big problem," Yates said.
Bedenbaugh said the issue has recently gained some public attention and that people seemed concerned. He expressed hopes that anyone who sees a dog owner throwing these bags over the side of the bridge will call to report the problem to city authorities at 803-642-7610.
Yates said the city will soon be using an anti-litter campaign that originated in Greenville to combat issues like the Laurens Street bridge litter problem. The campaign, There is No Poop Fairy, will involve signs being posted around the city to educate the public on the effects of incorrect disposal of dog feces.
A sign has already been posted near the bridge by the city to encourage passersby to dispose of their dog's feces the proper way – in a garbage receptacle.