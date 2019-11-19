Shoeboxes — without shoes, for the most part — are on the move in churches around Aiken County this week, with Operation Christmas Child being in gear to send simple gifts and Bible-based encouragement to kids in some of the world's most impoverished countries.
The outreach, known to some as "the shoebox ministry," is in action locally through Nov. 25, and some of the hot spots are in Aiken (Cedar Creek), North Augusta (TrueNorth and Sweetwater Baptist), Jackson (Matlock Baptist), Ridge Spring (Mount Pleasant Baptist), Bamberg (Trinity United Methodist), Barnwell (Calvary Baptist) and Edgefield (First Baptist). All six churches are pick-up points for congregations and individuals with packages ready for shipment.
Hygiene products, flashlights (with extra batteries), school supplies and stuffed animals are among the most common items offered. There is also a list of items not to be sent, such as candy, gum, toothpaste, drink mixes and war-related items.
For some project boosters, it's an all-year affair. North Augusta resident Jessie Coley, who moved to Aiken County this year from Lizella , Georgia, packed a truckload of boxes for this year's outreach, having started collecting goodies in January. That amounted to 205 boxes through her current congregation (First Baptist of North Augusta) and 60 more for her prior church (Lizella Baptist). She started with Operation Christmas Child in 1998 and has increased her involvement year by year.
Also working on a large scale for years has been Aiken resident Sharon Nicodemus, a member of Aiken Christian Church. Nicodemus, this year, led the congregation's effort to provide 582 boxes, including 30 provided through an effort in conjunction with Carlyle Senior Care, a nursing home in Aiken.
A similar effort was led by Sharon Kidd, a member of Town Creek Baptist Church. She works at Hitchcock Place, an assisted-living facility in Aiken, where residents prepared 50 boxes.
Jennifer Williams, with TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, said the goal for the six-county area this year is 21,000 boxes. Emphasis, she said, is not only on serving kids in far-flung countries but also on "being missional" by reaching out, as needed, to people who contribute boxes for the ministry. Details are available at www.samaritanspurse.org and at (803) 279-1555.