The last of 15 South Carolina defendants with pending charges from the Aiken County investigation dubbed “Operation Gunsmoke” have pleaded guilty in federal court to offenses involving narcotics and firearms.

The crime crackdown began on March 12 in connection with a member of the Bloods gang, U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in early March.

Court testimony revealed that the case first started as a result of increasing violence in Aiken County, according to a U.S. Attorney District of South Carolina press release.

On March 12, a total of 26 people were federally indicted on various gun and drug charges across South Carolina and Georgia.

Seventeen people were charged in South Carolina the first day of the crime crackdown.

During the course of the investigation, over 150 guns were seized – most from the hands of felons, according to the news release. Methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine were also seized during the case, including over 4 pounds of methamphetamine in one seizure.

The lengthy investigation was a collaborative effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit, a joint gang/violent crime task force with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Richmond County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and ATF.

Assistance was also provided by the United States Marshals Service, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, and the Wheeling, West Virginia, Police Department.

“Because of the excellent work of the ATF RAGE Unit in this case, over 150 guns have been taken away from criminals and off the streets of Aiken County,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon. “Federal, state and local law enforcement are working in lockstep to make our neighborhoods safer. I am proud to stand with our partners in South Carolina and Georgia as we fight to take back our communities from dangerous individuals who mix violence and illegal drug distribution.”

The specific guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs were as follows:

Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.

Quinton White pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and illegally dealing in firearms. White faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison.

Kevin Sheppard pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Sheppard faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Keith Williams pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Williams faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Larry Thomas pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Thomas faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years and a maximum of life in prison.

Jerome Simmons pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Simmons faces a minimum mandatory term of five years imprisonment and a maximum of life.

Reihn Jennings pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Jennings faces a minimum mandatory term of five years imprisonment and a maximum of life.

Ronnie Gartrell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gartrell faces a minimum mandatory term of five years imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years.

Heather Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Collins faces a minimum mandatory term of five years imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years.

Charlie Carter pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Carter faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

Cornelius McKie pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, and methamphetamine. McKie faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Rashad Lundy, Xavier Mathaney, Ray Baughman, and Benjamin Roper all pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearms charges, and each faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.