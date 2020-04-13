The National Weather Service early Monday morning confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado about 7 miles southwest of Williston, near the Savannah River Site.
In a longer, all-caps tweet, the weather service's Columbia bureau warned: "THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION."
The Savannah River Site — 310-square-mile nuclear installation bounded by its namesake river, Jackson, New Ellenton and Snelling — was under a tornado warning until 5:45 a.m., according to the site's emergency status website.
More than 2,100 power outages were reported in the Windsor and Elko region, according to a Dominion Energy tracker.
The Aiken Standard has reached out to the U.S. Department of Energy seeking a comment or update.
Check back with the Aiken Standard. This is a developing situation.