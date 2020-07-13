A Langley man was arrested this past weekend after admitting to setting two Aiken County homes on fire, one of which sent a child to the hospital.
Clifford Beaudin Jr., 29, of Langley was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree arson, second-degree arson and attempted murder, according to jail records.
On Saturday, Midland Valley Fire Department and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville for a structure fire around 6:53 a.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
Fire crews and deputies initially confirmed that all of the occupants were outside but were later told by a resident that a 10-year-old boy was possibly still inside.
A fireman found the child inside the home and passed him through a window to deputies and other firemen, Abdullah said. The child was transported to an area hospital for emergency care by Aiken County EMS.
Later that morning, around 10:29 a.m., deputies and Midland Valley Fire Department responded to a nearby home at 2006 Sumter St. in Beech Island for a residential fire.
A witness on the scene told deputies that the suspect was standing in front of the home watching it burn.
When the witness approached the suspect, he ran away from the scene, according to the sheriff's office's report.
The owner of the home told deputies he believed the suspect was Beaudin, his son, according to the report.
"He stated the subject has been violent in the past but has not attempted to burn the house down previously," the incident report reads.
Investigators were called to both scenes to investigate the origin and cause of the fires.
As the fire was being extinguished, deputies found Beaudin and arrested him.
Initial results of the investigation indicate that Beaudin is linked to the residential fires on Lamar Street and Sumter Street, Abdullah said.
After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect stated he started the fire because "his parents were terrorists," the report states.
The suspect further accused his parents of selling his poetry for money.
Beaudin also admitted to setting the fire at 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville, the report states.
"He stated that he set that fire because terrorists were practicing black magic..." the report reads.
One of the victims at the Warrenville home told police she knew the suspect and had seen him at her house perviously.
Another victim in the Warrenville home told deputies Beaudin's father gave him a gas can a few month prior and stated "he found it under his house and didn't know what his crazy son was going to do with it," the report reads.
Beaudin was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.
He was denied bond on Sunday, according to the detention center.
More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, Abdullah said.