Landon Stamper is a new reporter on the Aiken Standard's news team.
Stamper grew up in Kernersville, a small town in Forsyth County, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina Honors College in May with a degree in journalism.
"I've always really liked to write," Stamper said. "It's a passion of mine. It was a way I felt I could express myself, because I've always been more of a shy person, and get creative."
Stamper is covering general assignment stories for the Aiken Standard.
His hobbies include reading, running, playing video games and watching television.
"I like to hang out with friends, though we've had to do that kind of sparingly lately," Stamper said.
During his time in college, Stamper worked as a reporter for the Carolina News and Reporter, an online news blog run by senior multimedia journalism and broadcast journalism students.
As a student in the honors college, Landon was required to complete a senior thesis. He wrote a 45-page research paper on how Twitter has impacted sports journalism.
"It's changed the entire field," Stamper said.