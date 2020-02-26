One of Aiken County's most prominent golfers has helped provide a substantial boost for the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.
Pro golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife Brittany visited the facility Wednesday afternoon to present a $16,000 donation from their foundation to help fund the center's Stewards of Children training.
Kisner, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, noted that the foundation focuses on helping children.
"With our foundation taking off, we want to make a bigger impact in our community, and they wrote a great grant this year, and we're proud that we're able to help them out," he said.
The grant title is "Stewards of Children Training," said Katy Hartnett, treasurer of the advocacy center's board, and the idea is to provide teaching in the school system for "anyone who's going to come into contact with children to look for signs, to know what to do if they witness or if the child comes to them, and how to handle reporting that to the proper authorities."
Hartnett expressed gratitude for the gift. "Any amount is certainly helpful. The dollar amount is fantastic for the CAC."
She added, "What's really important is the support of Kevin and Brittany to the CAC, to bring an audience the we would not normally reach, and that's going to help us bring more awareness in the community to the CAC and what the CAC does, and the specific grant that was written is part of our mission to educate the community about child sexual abuse prevention."
The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation, as stated on its website, "is a non-profit organization committed to creating a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults," and it helps fund "organizations that promote children’s fitness, health, education and opportunities to participate in sports."
The golfer, a 2002 graduate of South Aiken High School and 2006 graduate of the University of Georgia, said the foundation reviewed dozens of grants in recent months. "The program that we're paying for, I think, is a huge deal, and I think the most alarming stat in their grant was one in 10 children will be sexually abused before they're 18. That really blew me away, and I said anything we can do to help children in our community to learn and teach adults about it, I think it's a huge impact."
The advocacy center, which dates back to 2005, is based at 4231 Trolley Line Road, and aims to provide "a child-friendly environment where children are helped through coordinated efforts of child protection services, law enforcement, solicitor’s office, healthcare and mental health agencies in cases where child abuse is suspected, disclosed or reported in Aiken and its surrounding counties," according to the facility's website.
It also notes, "Our ultimate goal is to help children find hope and healing."