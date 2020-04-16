The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation announced Thursday that 15 organizations in the Aiken-Augusta area will receive grants this year.
The foundation, started by the PGA Tour golfer and his wife, recently completed its 2020 grant award process.
According to a news release, the following organizations will receive grants: ACTS, Apparo Academy, Augusta Heritage Academy, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Place, Inc., Family Promise of Aiken County, Friendship Baptist Church, Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center, Hammond Hill Elementary, ReStart Augusta, Inc., Salvation Army Kroc Center, Savannah River Academy, Second Baptist, South Aiken High School Baseball and The First Tee of Aiken.
The foundation's mission includes children’s health, education and fitness. Since its start in 2016, the foundation has contributed more than $400,000 through 32 grants to various organizations throughout the area.