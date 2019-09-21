King Laurence, the interim superintendent for Aiken County Public Schools, has inherited a knotty situation, as the descriptor in his job title may suggest.
But he's ready to lick community wounds, push forward and foster what he described Friday morning as the most important thing: a premier education system for the county.
"The first thing, and the most important thing I think for us, is just not get distracted by it," Laurence said, referencing the outwardly abrupt and controversial resignation of Dr. Sean Alford, the former public schools superintendent whose exit earlier this month cascaded into the departure of three Aiken County School Board members and myriad calls for investigation. "I mean, there is a lot of conversation in the community, a lot of conversation in the media, a lot of conversation on social media."
"And we've got one purpose. Our purpose is to prepare our students for whatever comes next in their lives," Laurence continued, speaking to the Aiken Standard. "Our job is to get them ready for college, get them ready for their careers, get them ready for whatever their next step is, maybe military. Whatever it is, we have to get them ready for that next step. Our community depends on that. Our families depend on that."
Focusing on and promoting student and community success – the primary mission, Laurence said, seated in a stretched office off of Brookhaven Drive – is paramount. In the near-term, that involves providing a sense of stability, an outreached hand hoping to rebuild trust and the appreciation of common ground, the former district administration chief said.
"So trying not to focus so much on those disagreements, but focus on the things we agree about," Laurence said. "And we certainly do agree about what we want for the future of Aiken County. I believe a community either survives or thrives based on how well its children are educated and how well they are prepared to move into their roles of responsibility in the society."
Laurence, a father, has been with Aiken County Public Schools for more than two decades. A product of Strom Thurmond High School and USC Aiken, and a homeowner in an area he described as horse country "between here and Wagener," Laurence is no stranger to the CSRA and Aiken, more specifically.
"We are locked in to Aiken County," he said, smiling. "I have been, as I said, in Aiken County Public Schools for now 22 years. I love it here."
Laurence said he was drawn to education because of energizing teachers, those that nurtured him and bettered him as a person throughout the years.
"I always wanted to be a teacher, I think. I can remember as a child wanting to teach. And I continued to do that, and as I got older, there were a lot of teachers who truly inspired me in junior high school and high school," he said, later noting his mother did not graduate high school but loved to read and instilled that passion in him.
Laurence was named interim superintendent effective Sept. 14. The vote was 6-1, though the lone dissent was not a critique of his accolades or abilities. Following his appointment, Laurence said beginning the "healing process" would be crucial, as was reported earlier by the Aiken Standard.
Alford's resignation was effective Sept. 13, though it was accepted (not unanimously) the week prior.
Since ascending to interim superintendent, Laurence said he has been contacted, congratulated and championed: "I can't tell you the amount of, just the outpouring of support that I've received just in the past week. People that I know very well, people that I don't know at all coming up to me, patting me on the back, telling me that they're praying for me and that they're supporting me."
Laurence – a salt-and-pepper-haired man who was quick to answer questions and provided detailed, at-length responses Friday – wants the public to know he is committed to education, that he will spend all his energy and time trying to provide the best of the best.
"I'm committed to seeing Aiken County grow. Not necessarily grow in numbers, but grow in experiences and grow in opportunities," he explained. "And I think that nothing that happens in a community has more of an impact on it than how we educate our children."
Asked if he'd be comfortable without the interim tag – just superintendent – Laurence said he serves at the pleasure of the Aiken County School Board and will continue to do so as long as they want him around.
"It's really a hard question to answer, actually," he continued. "But I'm pleased with the circumstances right now, and we'll see where that goes."
Laurence said his appointment as interim superintendent came as "quite a surprise." He knew someone had to fill the gap. But he wasn't necessarily expecting to hear his name.
"Our stand from the very beginning, and it continues to be, whoever is selected to be the interim superintendent, we are a team. We've operated that way for the past four years. We're going to continue to operate that way," he said. "And so, that was a good feeling."
Laurence earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in educational administration, according to his district biography. He has been a teacher and principal before.