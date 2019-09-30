Customers at Kim’s Bakery in downtown Aiken have the opportunity to try a variety of treats because owner Kim Sudlow changes the menu on a regular basis.
Last week’s offerings included chocolate salted caramel cupcakes, brownie cookies, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip banana bread and Oreo truffles.
This week, pumpkin pie glazed scones, maple cookies, blueberry crumb twists and monkey bread muffins are among the items filling the display case at the new business.
“I would get bored if I made the same thing constantly,” said Sudlow, who moved to Aiken approximately five years ago. “I also like to have a little of everything to be able to appeal to a wider range of taste buds – some of the really sweet, some of the not so sweet and some that is between as well.”
Kim’s Bakery opened Sept. 16 at 224 Park Avenue S.E.
“Baking has always been one of my favorite things to do,” said Sudlow, who was born in Darlington and grew up in Columbia.
She was around 4 or 5 years old when her late mother, Catherine Wadford, started letting her help in the kitchen.
“First, she would let me stir the bowl,” Sudlow said. “Then it progressed to where she would let me crack the eggs and add ingredients. Then she would just supervise me and let me make the recipe myself.”
Oatmeal raisin cookies and chocolate chip cookies were among Wadford’s favorites.
“Baking was just something the two of us shared together,” Sudlow said. “She liked to make Christmas cakes every year, and she would wrap them up and give them as gifts. She taught me how to make them.”
When she was older, Sudlow worked in restaurants and sold real estate. She also considered becoming a nurse and enrolled at Aiken Technical College.
But Sudlow didn’t earn a degree because “I decided nursing wasn’t for me,” she said.
Meanwhile, baking was something Sudlow continued to enjoy.
“For years, I baked out of my home,” she said. “I would do birthday cakes and stuff like that for friends and family and for people my friends and family referred to me.”
The idea of owning a bakery was something she and her husband, Philip, discussed for a long time.
“It was one of those things like when we have the money, when our two daughters are older, when the time is right,” Sudlow said. “This past January was when we started really talking about putting it all in motion, and then the stars just kind of aligned with the financials, the kids and the building space being available. I signed my lease here in May.”
Kim’s Bakery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.