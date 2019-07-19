The South Carolina State Museum is offering free general admission to kids 12 and under from Saturday to July 28 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
During the museum’s “Space Week,” guests will be able to visit the museum's newly renovated 13,000 square-foot space gallery, complete with a state-of-the-art, 360 degree, interactive digital globe, according to a press release from the museum.
The Space Gallery will feature a new meteorite display and a new replica display of NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover.
Also included in the Space Gallery will be an immersive exhibit called the "Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon."
The exhibit includes:
A replica Apollo Lunar Rover used for astronaut training that guests can sit in.
A collection of artifacts from Charles Duke’s Apollo 16 mission including: a “rock box” used by Duke to collect moon samples, a cuff checklist, a chronograph, Duke’s Apollo training flight suits, his helmet and more.
A large scale reproduction of the Saturn V rocket’s Instrument Unit.
S.C. Space Heroes Gallery – Here guests will learn about Apollo 16 astronaut, Charles Duke and other notable South Carolinians who contributed to the Apollo program.
“We wanted to take this iconic moment in history to showcase the museum’s ability to engage each guest with a multidimensional presentation of South Carolina’s influence in the Apollo missions and bring a piece of the universe back to earth,” said Willie Calloway, executive director of the South Carolina State Museum.