Entrepreneurs under the age of 18 turned up in force at the first Makin' in Aiken craft festival Saturday.
The children set up shop along Dougherty Road, and included everything from from a 6-year-old lemonade stand owner to high school students selling handmade crafts.
Natalie Ranain, a Junior Girl Scout, was selling homemade baked goods with her troop.
"(It's) for the Bronze Award, cause we are raising money for litter control," Ranain said.
The Bronze Award is the third-highest award U.S. Girl Scouts can achieve. Ranain said she was "really excited" to be at Makin' in Aiken, working toward the award.
In addition to buying crafts and food, the festival also offered back-to-school haircuts and live music.
Many people who visited the festival were locals, but some came from outside Aiken County, like Wendy Tenney's family, who were visiting from Murrel's Inlet near Myrtle Beach.
"This is just wonderful," Tenney said. "I wanted them to see this."
Tenny was accompanied by her daughter, Heather Schwindt, and her two grandchildren, Hannah and Josh.
LeaAnn Lavender, who organized the festival, said she was "humbled" by the response from the community when planning Makin' in Aiken.
"I am very impressed," Lavender said. "All the vendors showed up … I think it's going to be great."
Lavender was especially thankful for the weather, which threatened rain but held off till the late afternoon.
Lavender created Makin in Aiken because she wanted to hold an event for kids before they went back to school. She received so many responses that she had to limit the number of vendors at 17. There is a waiting list for next year's festival.
Makin' in Aiken was sponsored by Magnolia Salon, which provided their business space for the event. Free treats were donated by Aiken Ice Cream.