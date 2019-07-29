Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County is teaching kids that lessons on empathy, self-confidence, and patience can be found in unlikely places – namely, a horse stable.

The nonprofit group partnered with The Riding School on Chukker Creek Road to get kids outdoors and interacting with horses. The three-week program, which ran during the summer, saw some of the kids undergo a transformation.

"We had a lot of kids that were feeling really scared to even get on," said Chan Carman, owner of The Riding School. "So they worked through a little bit of fear, a bit of courage, and bravery. We've had one boy – he's here today – the first day, he told me, 'I'm not getting on.'

The boy – Jayden White – mounted up again on an Appoloosa named Nico on Monday during the camp. "I thought I was going to be scared and really nervous," White said. "... It is great riding. I want to jump." White said he thinks other children should take the chance to ride horses, if they are able to. Carman said learning to care for horses gives the children a "unique way" to learn skills such as overcoming nervousness and fear that they can use in everyday life, like how White did. Nancy Marks, who serves on the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County Board, first got the idea for partnering with The Riding School from her son, who operates a similar youth initiative with horses in Detroit. News Brothers and Sisters of Aiken saddle up "We come out here because it's a great way of giving the kids exposure to horses and getting them out of the classroom," Marks said. "... They learn leadership, cooperation, teamwork and especially self-confidence." The program, which builds on one held the previous summer, enabled children to come to The Riding School twice a week to learn more about horses and horseback riding. The children also visited and toured the City of Aiken's Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame during the program. For more information about Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County, call 803-641-3888.