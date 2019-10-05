Carnivorous plants, which can trap and digest small animals, were on display during the 34th edition of S.E.E.D, which was held at USC Aiken on Saturday.
It takes five to 12 days for a Venus flytrap to absorb the nutrients from an insect.
“Frogs, lizards and small mice can fall in or crawl into some of the larger pitcher plants, and they will get trapped and digested as well,” said Rose Schroeder of Cold Creek Nurseries. “It’s fascinating that a plant can eat something else. That’s incredible.”
Belvedere resident Jonathan Holley, who was looking at the carnivorous plants with his 8-year-old son, Jonathan Holley II, was impressed.
“I think they are pretty awesome,” said the elder Holley. “They are an all-natural, non-pesticide form of pest control.”
There were more than 60 exhibitors at S.E.E.D., which stands for Science Education Enrichment Day.
The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center organizes the event and serves as one of its sites on the USC Aiken campus.
“Our goal is to reach as many people as we can, and we average about 4,000 each year for this,” said Ruth Patrick Director Dr. Gary Senn. “We encourage our exhibitors to have some kind of hands-on activity that will get young folks excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Third and fourth graders from Mead Hall Episcopal School and science teacher Ragan Morehouse demonstrated how solar power could be used for cooking and also offered the opportunity to participate in launches of air pressure rockets.
Because it was cloudy, the several different kinds of solar ovens weren’t working very well.
When the sun is out, it takes about two hours to cook a hotdog in an oven made from a Pringles can, Morehouse said.
Bicycle pumps were used to power the rockets. Each was made out of a plastic soft drink bottle that had a tennis ball attached to it and cardboard fins.
“I like the competition of seeing who can get it to go the highest in the air,” said 9-year-old Mead Hall student Hayden Baisch, who demonstrated how to launch a rocket.
“I like watching how high it goes,” said Baisch’s friend and fellow 9-year-old Mead Hall student, Madison Haddock.
In USC Aiken’s Student Activities Center, the members of the Aiken, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Society were giving out fossils from Edisto Beach, pieces of mica and tumbled stones to youngsters.
They also were cracking geodes, which are hollow rocks that have crystals inside them.
Each child who wanted one received a piece of a geode.
There also was a display of fossil and mineral specimens owned by Chris Glass of North Augusta.
“We want to educate children about the diversity of the various rocks and minerals – how they form and how different they are,” said Barbara Fenstermacher of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Society. “The kids are always mesmerized by the geode cracker. They have no idea that you can find these beautiful crystals inside of a rock.”