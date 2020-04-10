Following the recent news about his election to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Mike Keogh has enjoyed the opportunity to reminisce.
One of the thoroughbred trainer’s favorite memories is when he saddled Woodcarver to win the prestigious Queen’s Plate at Woodbine in 1999.
The Queen’s Plate is Canada’s equivalent of the Kentucky Derby.
“I brought my mom over from England for the Plate,” said Keogh during a telephone interview Friday. “Then Woodcarver won, and it was her birthday, which made it very special. She passed away from cancer the following year.”
Keogh has been a regular at the Aiken Training Track in the winter for many years.
For much of his career, he was the private trainer for owner and breeder Gustav Schickedanz, a Canadian Hall of Fame member who died last year at the age of 90.
“I’ve been lucky enough to train for a wonderful owner, Mr. Schickedanz,” Keogh said. “And I’ve also been lucky enough to train some good horses. That’s what makes the difference.”
In addition to Woodcarver, Keogh trained Wando, who in 2003 captured the Canadian Triple Crown – the Queen’s Plate, Prince of Wales Stakes and the Breeders Stakes.
Another Keogh trainee, Langfuhr, won the Metropolitan Handicap and the Carter Handicap in New York in 1997. He also scored in the Vosburgh Stakes and the Forego Handicap in New York in 1996.
Both Wando and Langfuhr are Canadian Hall of Fame members.
Wando was Canada’s 2003 Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old male. Langfuhr was Canada’s 1996 champion sprinter.
And Woodcarver was Canada’s 1999 Champion 3-year-old colt.
“I’m very happy to have accomplished this,” said Keogh of his Hall of Fame recognition.
Thoroughbreds trained by Keogh have earned more than $20 million.
Keogh has also saddled a number of Aiken Trials winners.
More information about the 2020 Canadian Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be released at a later date.
For more information about the Hall of Fame, visit canadianhorseracinghalloffame.com.