For almost 60 years, Leverett Shoes sold more than shoes.
Founders Kenneth Leverett and his wife, Elva, also provided great service to their customers.
Kenneth Leverett died May 22. He was 92.
Originally located in The Alley in downtown Aiken, Leverett Shoes later moved to Whiskey Road next to Virginia Acres Park. The store closed in December 2018 after 57 years of providing shoes for generations of Aiken families.
In November 2018, the store announced its closing with this message on social media: “It is with great sadness, that after 57 years in business, Leverett Shoes is closing. We appreciate all of you that have allowed us to serve you. We are grateful for all the friendships and families that we have made through these years. We covet your prayers as this part of our lives ends and we look to the future that God has for us all. We will be closing our doors by the end of this year. Once again, thank you Aiken for allowing us to serve you.”
Loyal customers responded with messages of their own:
• “You will be missed. Thanks for the great service and merchandise you carried. Won’t be the same without you.”
• “It was always our place to get shoes. They were awesome!!”
• “By far, the best shoe store and caring workers ever in the area!”
Born in Metter, Georgia, Leverett served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Marine Corps.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Benton House of Aiken’s “Team Member Fund” at 530 Benton House Way, Aiken, South Carolina 29803, in honor of the care Leverett received there.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, is in charge of arrangements.