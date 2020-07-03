Kemper Downs, a residential neighborhood on Aiken's Southside, is a go for an expansion.
After being approved by the Aiken City Council at their June 22 council meeting, a second neighborhood of homes on Kemper Downs Drive will be constructed alongside the existing one with a few safety features.
In an effort to console the traffic concerns submitted by Kemper Downs residents, the developer – Martinez, Ga., business Crowell and Company Inc. – entered into an agreement with the city to ensure that a series of speed bumps are built along the existing Bay Meadows roadway an in the future one in an attempt to slow drivers down.
These repairs will additionally persuade slower driving at the one-way in, one-way out entrance both phases will share.
The speed humps could be constructed in the current neighborhood before the construction of the new neighborhood if necessary, according to city documents.
The second phase will include 74 units on 27 acres located off Pine Log Road and Richardson's Lake Road.
Of the planned 74 units, 32 are proposed to be single-family units of three-and four-bedroom homes while 42 are proposed to be attached single-family dwellings in 14 two-story triplex units.
The price for each housing unit "varies" depending on the cost of materials, Mark Gilliam, developer for the project, said at the meeting.
The development is planned to include an approximately 3,500-foot walking trail composed of an all-weather surface, a ½-acre dog park with a watering station and over 10 acres of wooded open space in lieu of a sidewalk.
This change is meant to mirror the set up of the current Kemper Downs neighborhood which is also missing a sidewalk.
Councilmember Kay Brohl, who's district incases the Kemper Downs neighborhood, described the new changes as part of a "very good development."
"Several people have contacted me, and [the speeding] was the biggest concern," Brohl said. "I'm glad the developers were able to work with our citizens, and I can't wait for this to get started."
The developers of the project are currently working on their grading and engineering plans, which will need to be submitted and approved by the city before the project can continue.
Construction of the homes will follow after streets and sewers are installed, Gilliam said, though the process is very "weather dependent."
"It's very hard to develop property when there's a lot of wet weather," he said. "That can be as little as three months or as much as seven months ... we may have wait to install sewers until spring of next year."
However, constructing the homes individually can take as little as three months, Gilliam said, as their construction is not as weather dependent.