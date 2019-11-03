WINDSOR — The Katydid Combined Driving Event ended four days of competition Sunday with carriage drivers competing on an obstacle course and a signature brunch to benefit the Aiken Land Conservancy.
In its 16th year, the event is a horse-and-carriage triathlon, featuring dressage, cross-country and obstacle driving, requiring "elegance, finesse, speed and agility of both the horse and driver," according to the event's website at katydidcde.com.
The event, held at the Katydid Farm in Windsor, attracted carriage drivers from across the country and beyond. The competition is one of the top driving events in the Southeast and the largest show of its kind in South Carolina, according to the website.
This year, the event hosted the 2019 U.S. Equestrian Federation Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving Championships and the 2019 American Driving Society North American Intermediate Combined Driving Championships.
The mission of the Aiken Land Conservancy is “to protect Aiken’s unique character and cherished natural resources,” according to its website at conserveaiken.org.
Since 1991, the conservancy has been instrumental in “protecting thousands of acres of rolling meadows, towering pines, shady hardwoods, and scenic vistas in Aiken County through conservation easements granted by landowners and privately funded acquisitions of significant properties.” according to the website.
The conservancy has protected 737 acres of land through Aiken County, including Boyd Pond Park south of Aiken, Langley Pond Park in Burnettown between Aiken and North Augusta, and the Winthrop Polo Field in Aiken's historic horse district.