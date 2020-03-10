GRANITEVILLE – Move over, boys, and make room for the top junior female golfers at Sage Valley Golf Club.
The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club will add a girls' competition beginning in 2021, it was announced Tuesday night.
The successful junior golf tournament, which is celebrating its 10th year, has been open to just boys. The tournament has raised more than $2 million through the Sage Valley Junior Invitational Sports Foundation for the First Tee chapters in Aiken and Augusta.
“We’re happy to announce that starting in 2021 we will have a girls' competition in addition to the boys' competition,” SVJI Sports Foundation chairman Pete Davis said.
More details on the girls' competition will be announced Wednesday, Davis said.
The announcement was met with applause as the 54 boys entered in this week’s field gathered behind Sage Valley’s clubhouse for introductions and a fireworks show.
A pair of LPGA champions, Lexi Thompson and Lorie Kane, were on hand for the announcement.
“I just really want to applaud the Sage Valley Junior Golf Foundation for making this step in the right direction and be able to have some of the top junior girls be able to play this great place,” Thompson said.
Kane, who was representing one of the sponsors, Canadian Pacific, said it was a “great, great decision.”
“You will have an opportunity to meet some of the best female golfers in the world in your age group,” she told the boys' field. “So take advantage, and learn from each other.”
PGA Tour rookie Matt NeSmith, who is from North Augusta, participated in a Q&A session at the opening dinner.
The 54-hole tournament begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.