Fourth of July celebrations will be scarce in Aiken this year as many events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Aiken residents still have the option to celebrate the holiday from their homes, or even head to neighboring counties for their firework shows and July Fourth fun.
This year’s edition of Fire Over Aiken, a popular pre-Fourth of July Celebration, was called off because of health concerns, according to a news release.
The event was scheduled for June 27 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on May Royal Drive.
“It was not an easy decision to make, but it was in the best interest of public health to cancel Fire Over Aiken at this time,” said Western Carolina State Fair Foundation President Kevin Lucas in a prepared statement.
Boom! in the Park 2020 will be held in Columbia County, Georgia, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on July Fourth. Parking opens at 6 p.m., and live music starts at 7 p.m. The event is free, and fireworks will begin at dusk.
The Fort Gordon Independence Day celebration and fireworks show scheduled for July 2 was canceled after it was determined that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines could not be successfully implemented.
Popular areas like Thurmond Lake are open for the holiday. Campgrounds and areas with boat ramp access only are currently open while day-use areas are closed until further notice.
Boaters can find a full list of open recreational areas connected to Thurmond Lake by clicking on "Boat Ramp Open/Closure List" at the Savannah District website.
Aiken State Park and other South Carolina state parks are also open with a few restrictions.
Andrew Jackson, Caesars Head, Goodale, Jones Gap and Paris Mountain have reduced operation hours. Visit southcarolinaparks.com for amended hours.
Large gatherings are not permitted in cabins/villas or campgrounds, and occupants will need to be limit cabin/villa and campground guests to those staying overnight until grouping restrictions and park capacities are lifted.
Playgrounds at all state parks are currently closed.
Some parks are renting canoes, kayaks, paddleboards or jon boats. Residents are asked to call specific parks for more information.
Swimming areas are open as of Friday, May 22.
Please call 1-866-345-7275 for all reservations and further inquiries.
A fireworks show will be held in Lexington at Lake Murray.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. or dark, fireworks will launch from two lake locations, Dreher Island and Spence Island, and will be synchronized to a patriotic music show, which attendees can listen to on 97.5 FM through iHeart Media.
The Irmo park site at the Lake Murray dam will be open until it reaches capacity and there is a $5 fee per vehicle. The Lexington park site at the Lake Murray Dam is not open at this time and may or may not be open during the show, according to a news release.