A federal judge last week dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit levied against Centerra-SRS by a former employee.
District Judge Sherri Lydon, at the end of May, sided with the Savannah River Site paramilitary security team, cosigning an earlier report and recommendation from another judge, who argued that the discrimination claims were filed too slowly and, among other things, were not pursued diligently.
"The defendants argue the sole cause of action raised in plaintiff's complaint is barred by the statute of limitations," U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett wrote in January. "The court agrees."
The former employee, Marcialena Tremble Brown, an African American woman, sued Centerra-SRS in July 2019. She alleged she was racially discriminated against and that she was unfairly fired.
Brown – a Centerra employee for more than a decade – was fired in May 2015 after she left her M4 rifle unattended in a women's bathroom for about five minutes, according to court documents and filings with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an agency responsible for enforcing federal discrimination laws.
Brown alleged that years later she learned a coworker, a white woman, was simply given a written warning for leaving unattended a Glock handgun, ammunition and other gear. Both incidents were major safety violations, Brown argued, but the outcomes weren't equitable.
The EEOC previously dismissed both of Brown's discrimination complaints as untimely.
Brown initially sought a jury trial as well as more than $3 million in damages and awards. She did not have an attorney when she first filed the lawsuit.