Visitors packed The Willcox for brunch and jazz Saturday as part of Joye in Aiken's second day of the weeklong festival.
From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., jazz filled the restaurant and bar as visitors clapped along with the music.
The live music performances came from some of today's top jazz musicians, Sandra Field, Joye in Aiken's board of trustees president said.
Performers on Saturday included acclaimed vocalist, composer and arranger Alicia Olatuja and jazz pianist Chris Pattishall.
"We're just blessed to have so many wonderful artists," Field said. "I look forward to the fact that in this community people have the opportunity to hear some of the most extraordinary, talented artists in the country and in the world. It's a pretty amazing thing for a small community like ours."
Many of the jazz musicians performing throughout the festival were brought by Riley Mulherkar, Joye in Aiken's artistic director of jazz.
Mulherkar, a renowned jazz musician in his own right, brings leading young talent he's met and performed with in New York to Aiken.
"This day for me is such a merging of my community here in Aiken with my community in New York," Mulherkar said. "So many of the artists who are coming down here to perform today are some of the top jazz musicians in New York right now. It's incredible not just bringing them down here but then to see the reactions on the faces of the local Aiken audience when they're treated to this world-class music."
Several Joye in Aiken events are scheduled to take place up to the festival's finale on March 13.
For more information and a full schedule, visit www.joyeinaiken.com.