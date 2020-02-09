Joye in Aiken received a Challenge America Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
The annual arts festival is one of only two organizations in South Carolina to receive the prestigious grant this year, according to a release from the festival.
Tickets for the 12th-annual Joye in Aiken Festival and Outreach Program, set for March 5-13, are on sale now. For more information, visit www.joyeinaiken.com.
Challenge America grants are for a fixed amount of $10,000 and are intended to extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations. Joye in Aiken won the award for the third year in a row.
Sandra Field, the president of Joye in Aiken, said the award is important not only because it helps to sustain the organization’s programs financially but also because it brings national recognition to the nonprofit as well as to the community of Aiken.
“This time there were a total of 145 Challenge Grant recipients in the entire United States,” Field said. “All of them had to meet very strict criteria in terms of artistic excellence and had to show how they provide access to people who are disadvantaged by geography, economics or other factors. The NEA obviously felt that we are successful on both counts. We are tremendously honored by this distinction.”
Last March, Joye in Aiken’s executive director, Janice Jennings, was invited to Washington, D.C., to address the NEA’s chairman and advisory board on Joye in Aiken’s programs. Joye in Aiken was the only local arts organization invited, according to the release. Her presentation on Capitol Hill was live-streamed across the country.
Field said that the presentation and grant application seemed to strike a particular chord with the NEA members.
“Of course, with their emphasis on supporting the very highest levels of artistic quality, I think they were very interested in our unique connection to The Juilliard School,” Field said. “But they were also interested in Aiken as a place that has a long history of welcoming and nurturing the very best in the arts, as in the Gilded Age when the world’s most famous artists performed at Joye Cottage. And they were so encouraged to learn that we are honoring that legacy by continuing to bring the world’s finest artists, but that now we are making it our mission to make their performances available to the whole community, and especially to our children.”
Field said the NEA award will be an important source of support for the Joye in Aiken Educational Outreach Program, which has reached more than 31,000 area students. She said the Outreach Program this year is the organization’s largest ever and that it has already begun, with Broadway star Russell Joel Brown conducting outreach events for local students in January and February. Brown recently taught a master class for drama and chorus students at South Aiken High School.
Field said that Joye in Aiken also received the 2016 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Award, South Carolina’s highest honor in the arts, for its Outreach Program.
“We are tremendously grateful to the NEA and all our funders, sponsors, donors and supporters,” Field said. “With their help, we hope to be able to bring these exceptional artistic experiences to more and more schools. Outreach and access are the very heart of our mission.”