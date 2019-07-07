When John Lamprecht realized he could tell the difference between -15 degrees and -5 degrees — and -5 felt warmer — he decided it was time to leave Buffalo, New York, and head south to Aiken.
“My best friend had been living here,” Lamprecht said. “I just walked out of my house one day and said, you know, I'm not doing this anymore. I got in the car and ended up here – just kind of rolled the dice.”
That was five years ago.
Today, Lamprecht, 35, is showing other people just how nice the weather – winter, summer, spring and fall – can be in Aiken as an associate broker for the Concierge Real Estate Team, which just celebrated its second anniversary.
“I help buyers and sellers,” Lamprecht said. “We basically try to find people homes, but we really are customer-service oriented. That means everything from start to finish: the lenders, the inspectors, the termite people, if you need someone to make repairs. We're pretty much a one-stop shop. I introduce people to homes that I hope they're going to love and guide them through the process, which I love.”
A native of Bethpage, New York, Lamprecht graduated from the University of Buffalo with a double major in English and history and a focus in creative writing, but being a Realtor and connecting people with that feeling of home always called to him, he said.
“There's a certain gratification that comes with being able to give someone the keys to their home where they're going to be safe and protected and happy,” Lamprecht said. “That just speaks to me. That's the best part of my job.”
Active in the community, Lamprecht is involved with the Aiken Young Professionals and is on the Planning and Events Committee of the Aiken Board of Realtors. He is a board member and commissioner of the Aiken Housing Authority and a board member of Public Education Partners.
For Lamprecht, community service ties in “very well” with his being a Realtor.
“As a Realtor, I need to be a part of the community, and I really do love the community as well; so it's a win-win situation,” he said. “I'm able to be a part of many conversations I normally wouldn't be, and I'm able to help out in places where maybe most people might not think about. I love it.”
For fun, Lamprecht and his wife, Sarah Kinney, like to cook at home and try out new restaurants. They're also raising Stanley, probably a Pekingese-Chihuahua mix pup, who stars in Lamprecht's marketing materials.
Lamprecht also is a video gamer and, with his English major background, a writer and a poet.
“I say it a lot: I'm a poet who happens to be a Realtor,” he said. “It's something I love and I'm passionate about.”