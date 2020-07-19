As a professor of business communications at USC Aiken, John Engel's No. 1 goal is giving his students an edge when they graduate and start looking for a job.
Engel, 39, also is USCA's director of career readiness and has been at the university about six years.
“I try to give my students a little more information than the person who went to a different school so that when they go to an interview, they get the job. That's really important to me,” he said. “That's one of the things I missed when I was in college. I had a few professors who would talk about real-world subjects, but most wanted to talk about theory and things that I could look up on Google if I had to. I wasn't getting those real-world experiences. I wanted to bring that to my students.”
Engel, whose family moved to Aiken from New York when he was 8, graduated from South Aiken High School. His wife, Chris, is from North Augusta. The couple has a daughter, Carson, 10 months.
Engel earned an Associate of Science degree from Aiken Technical College and completed his bachelor's degree in business administration at USCA. He got his MBA from Augusta University, where he worked in administration before coming to USCA.
Making the move to teaching has been a good decision, he said.
“My main job is teaching,” he said. “I'm able to provide my experience of actually working in the workforce and then teaching instead of going through and getting a Ph.D. and never having applied what I learned. That makes a huge difference to our students. I never thought teaching is what I'd do with my life and my career, but I absolutely love it. It is the best job I've ever had.”
A parishioner at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Engel is a member of the Knights of Columbus, doing community work and helping families in need.
He has been a member of the Aiken Young Professionals for more than 10 years.
“It's probably the best thing I've done,” he said. “It's helped with meeting new people who are like-minded who want to progress and do well, and I've made some of my best friends.”
Engel said he tells his students to join Aiken Young Professionals as soon as they can.
“Networking and meeting people are the most important things they can do,” he said. “But I tell them don't go looking for a job. Make relationships and friends, and things will organically take effect.”
Engel said “anything business-related” is a passion. He has one LLC and one corporation.
“I do that to stay active in the business community while teaching so I can keep my credentials up,” he said.
But his “biggest passion,” Engel said, is cars: buying, selling and sometimes collecting them. He even has a YouTube channel and does community service through car shows.
“I started when I was about 15 or 16 and got my first car, a '68 Mustang,” he said. “It's just like being a kid again, but instead of Matchbox, I've got the real ones.”