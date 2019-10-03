Joe Biden's presidential campaign is making its first serious push into the Aiken area next week.
Biden's sister and longtime political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens, is scheduled to be in Aiken proper Monday, Oct. 7. She'll be participating in a meet-and-greet event with the Aiken County Democratic Party, according to a Thursday morning announcement.
Her afternoon stop – on behalf of the former vice president – is part of a larger South Carolina swing, as other events in Allendale, Beaufort and Okatie are planned.
The Biden Owens meet-and-greet comes as 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns show growing interest in the Aiken-Augusta area.
In August, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts led a town-hall event at USC Aiken. That same month, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio visited Paine College in Augusta and fielded questions from a pool of potential voters.
In June, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg rallied in North Augusta's Maude Edenfield Park. And in May, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont campaigned with the Savannah River as his backdrop.
Biden Owens has been considered her brother's "principal surrogate on the campaign trail," according to her biography.
Biden, the 47th vice president, is one of more than a dozen Democrats now seeking the presidency.
More information about the Monday event can be found here.