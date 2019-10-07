Joe Biden's sister and longtime political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens, brought the former vice president's Democratic campaign to Aiken on Monday.
Biden Owens, who has been described as Biden's principal campaign surrogate, relayed her brother's purpose and positions that afternoon through a prism of family history and anecdotes.
Speaking to roughly 20 people at the Aiken County Democratic Party's downtown headquarters, Biden Owens recounted growing up with the 47th vice president as well as their more contemporary experiences.
"He spent a lifetime listening and talking and navigating how to bring people together, and he spent a lifetime strengthening his spine for the moments that require courage," Biden Owens said. "And we're at that moment now. We have a choice to make."
Biden is among more than a dozen Democrats seeking the presidency, and is widely considered to be in the top bracket of contenders.
The Aiken meet-and-greet is the first of several events Biden Owens is scheduled to lead in South Carolina. According to a campaign announcement, Biden Owens will make stops in Allendale, Beaufort and Okatie this week.
In an interview with the Aiken Standard, Biden Owens said the Palmetto State is "critical," emphasizing she wanted to have a dialogue with the "men and women who are not on the" political or urban frontlines.
"We want to touch all the voters," she continued. "I want to hear what they have to say."
Biden Owens' appearance in Aiken marks the Biden campaign's first significant push into the area. And it comes at a time when few presidential hopefuls have shown their respective faces in the CSRA.
In August, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts rallied at USC Aiken. That same month, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio held an intimate town hall at Paine College in nearby Augusta.
In June, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumped in North Augusta. Before that, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont campaigned along the Savannah River.
Biden Owens said this would not be her only trip to the region.
"Joe will listen to the people of Aiken as he will listen to the people in San Francisco or New Hampshire," she said in the same interview.