Parrotheads, get your fins up. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be coming to Columbia this spring.
Buffett and his band will bring the Slack Tide Tour to USC's Colonial Life Arena at 8 p.m. April 23.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. There will be an eight ticket limit per customer. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, according to the Colonial Center's website at www.coloniallifearena.com.
The band also will perform at 8 p.m. April 16 in the North Charleston Coliseum.
Buffett's Broadway musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” which features Buffett’s greatest hits, also is coming to two other cities in South Carolina in April.
The musical will be at the Peace Center in Greenville from April 7 to April 12 and at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston on April 21.