While in Aiken on Sunday night to campaign for her husband, Dr. Jill Biden described what the future would be like if Joe Biden is elected as president next November.
“It’s a year from now, and it’s a beautiful morning,” she said. “You’re sipping your coffee, you pick up the morning paper like I did this morning, you open it up, and the headline isn’t about some late night Twitter storm. Instead, it’s about our children who will benefit from universal Pre-K or they’re talking about how we’re going to build on the Affordable Care Act and bring down prescription drug prices.
“And they’re reporting – finally, finally – that someone is standing up to the NRA (National Rifle Association) and keeping our schools and our children safe.”
Speaking on the front porch of the Aiken County Democratic Party’s headquarters on Richland Avenue West, the nation’s former second lady described her husband, who was vice president from 2009 to 2017, as someone who can reunite this country during a divisive era.
“Over the past few years, we’ve felt our communities ripping at the seams, and its hard not to lose faith in our institutions and politicians,” Jill Biden said. “We need a president who can bring us back together again, who can help us heal. That’s my husband, Joe Biden. He knows how to bring people together and get things accomplished and stand up for what’s right. He respects the office of the presidency and the Americans he serves, no matter what their party.”
During a question-and-answer session with the media after her talk, Jill Biden discussed what her husband would do to keep the economy strong, mentioning his experience during tough financial times and interest in improving opportunities for higher education.
“When we won the election in 2008, we were in a really bad recession and heading for a depression,” she said. “Joe took over the Recovery Act, and he brought back millions of jobs for Americans. So he has already done that (dealt with economic issues).
“Another part of his plan,” she continued, “is to have free community college. We’re going to take businesses and partner them with community colleges and provide training. That will be for young students, for moms coming back to school and for our military. The one thing that people will know when they enter these programs is that they will have a job.”
South Carolina’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary is Feb. 29, and Joe Biden faces a host of rivals in his effort to be the party’s final candidate standing. Currently, he is ranked among the strongest.
Polls have shown that he is very popular among Democrats in the Palmetto State.
The 47th vice president’s sister and longtime political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens, made an appearance in Aiken in October and spoke to roughly 20 people at the local Democratic Party’s headquarters.
An Aiken County Democratic Party official said around 70 people preregistered to come hear Jill Biden talk on a damp, but warmer than usual, December evening.
Those there included S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn (D-Aiken), Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford, Aiken City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tempore Gail Diggs and City Councilwoman Lessie Price, who is the first vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.
Clyburn and Crawford addressed the crowd briefly before Jill Biden, who is an educator, spoke.