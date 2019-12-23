Jill Biden, former second lady, coming to Aiken on Sunday

A family member of a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president will be making a campaign stop in Aiken on Sunday.
Dr. Jill Biden, an educator who is the wife of Joe Biden, will be speaking at a community event.
Joining the nation’s former second lady will be S.C. Rep Bill Clyburn (D-Aiken).
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.
The location has not been announced.
Members of the public who would like to attend can RSVP to https://www.mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/181223/.
“We’ll be talking to voters about our campaign and what’s at stake in this election,” according to information about the event online.
Joe Biden, 77, served as vice president from 2009 until 2017. He represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.
Also Sunday, Jill Biden will be appearing with S.C. Rep. Lonnie Hosey (D-Barnwell) at a community event in Barnwell.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 5 p.m.
Members of the public who would like to attend can RSVP to https://www.mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/181220/.