Aiken's downtown will take on the character and spirit of New Orleans French Quarter on Thursday.
The second New Orleans-style Jazz Funeral Parade will mark the start of the exciting festival week for Joye in Aiken at 5:30 p.m. at the Newberry Street fountain, according to a news release from the festival.
“It’s just a fun way to kick off the week,” Joye in Aiken President Sandra Field said. “Joye in Aiken belongs to the entire community, so we hope everyone will come downtown and celebrate with us.”
The parade will feature a horse-drawn caisson, two jazz bands, the City of Aiken trolley and people dressed in festive Mardi Gras costumes.
But rain is forecast for Thursday and could cancel the parade, festival organizers said Wednesday.
The chance of precipitation is 100% Thursday with a high near 53, according to the National Weather Service's website. Between one and two inches of rain are possible.
If the parade is cancelled, the Aiken Standard will post the information Thursday on its website at aikenstandard.com and on Facebook.
The festival's concerts and special events will begin a noon Friday with a demonstration by organist Paul Jacobs in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church at 125 Pendleton St. S.W. The concert is free and open to the public. A light lunch will follow at 1 p.m. in the parish hall. Lunch reservations are $15 per person.
In the Spirit of Jazz: A Community Fish Fry to benefit the Second Baptist Church Preparatory School will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the church at 425 Hampton Ave. N.W. The Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert will follow at 8 p.m. at the church.
For more information and tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.