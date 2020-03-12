Jackson native Patty Bange knows how difficult it is to live in the heart of a food desert.
"We don't have a supermarket here," Bange said. "We can't so much as get an onion without going to North Augusta or Aiken."
Ever since the town's local grocery store closed over a decade ago, residents of Jackson have had no choice but to take lengthy roundtrips to neighboring towns and cities if they want to buy nutritious food, especially produce. For those without adequate transportation, the distance between Jackson and Aiken (over 15 miles) is nearly impossible to traverse.
So Bange decided to do something about it. The Jackson native is opening her own small grocery store, Patty's Roadside Market, so people who live in her community can purchase fresh produce, meats and other items they can't get at the town's nearby Dollar General.
Bange's store will also sell items like bread, milk and her "secret recipe" boiled peanuts that won a national championship in Charleston for three consecutive years.
Large swaths of Aiken County - and the greater Aiken-Augusta area - are food deserts, according to a recent study by the American Heart Association. People who live in these areas without adequate transportation often survive largely on processed or unhealthy foods from nearby convenience stores.
As a result, people living in food deserts often don't get proper nutrition and can experience health problems caused by poor diet, especially diabetics and children.
That's why Jackson Mayor Todd Etheredge thinks Bange's new "old-timey" grocery store is going to fill a crucial need in the community.
"The town of Jackson has been without a grocery store for 15 years," Etheredge said. "All we have is a Dollar General ... It's just going to open up so many opportunities for Jackson, especially the elderly people who can’t drive to North Augusta or Aiken. They’ll be able to buy fresh produce."
Patty's Roadside Market will host its grand opening this Sunday afternoon. Bange said there will be music and free BBQ served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The grocery store's regular hours will be Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"I've been thinking about this forever, until I finally said I'd do it," Bange said. "We've had a really good response so far. It'll take the town to keep it open."
Want to Go?
What: Patty's Roadside Market grand opening
Where: 19460 Atomic Road
When: Sunday, March 13 from 2-5 p.m.