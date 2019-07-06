South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Saturday on Old Jackson Highway, which left one woman dead and a passenger hospitalized in life-threatening condition.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Veronique L. Henry, of Main Street in Jackson, according to a release provided by Darryl Ables with the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Henry was driving a 2019 Kia south on Old Jackson Highway around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, when she lost control, left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree, Ables said.
She was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision, he said.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene, but EMS was called to transport an unidentified passenger to Augusta University Medical Centers in "serious condition," the release states.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office, and a toxicology analysis is pending.