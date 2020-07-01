A Jackson man is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in the Beech Island area of Aiken County on Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 12:09 p.m. on the 900 block of Old Jackson Highway, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
The crash involved a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Thomas E. Redwine of Jackson.
He was traveling south on Old Jackson Highway when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road, crashing into the woods.
Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death, Ables said.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway patrol said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.