A Jackson man was killed in an early Friday morning shooting.
Carlos J. Turner Sr. was pronounced dead at 928 Old Aiken Road in North Augusta, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His office responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m.
It is believed that Turner, 44, was shot following an argument with someone who lived in the house, Ables reported.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter. An autopsy is set for Saturday.
