A Jackson man was killed early Friday in a shooting, and a Ridge Spring man has been arrested.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies found Carlos J. Turner Sr. shot and unresponsive in a back room at a North Augusta home, 928 Old Aiken Road, just after midnight.
Turner, 44, was pronounced dead there, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His office responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m.
The shooting followed an argument, both the Sheriff's Office and coroner reported.
Deputies arrested Richard Ernest Posey, 56, for the shooting.
Posey was taken to the Aiken County detention center. Officials said Posey will likely be charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.